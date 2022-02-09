Spicy Mexican Shrimp Bites
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound cooked deveined shrimp, diced
- 1-1/2 cups frozen corn
- 3 scallions, sliced
- 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 5 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
- 1-1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- zest and juice of 2 limes
- 1 loaf French bread
Directions:
- In a bowl, combine shrimp, corn, scallions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and garlic.
- In a separate bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of oil, cilantro, chili powder, salt, lime zest, and lime juice. Pour over shrimp mixture and stir to incorporate. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Cut French bread into 1/2-inch slices and lightly brush with remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Bake for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.
- Remove from oven and, using a slotted spoon, top each toast round with spicy shrimp salad.
