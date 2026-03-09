Ohio’s rainbow trout releases begin this week

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will release more than 80,000 rainbow trout at 93 locations beginning March 11. The locations were chosen to give as many anglers as possible a chance to reel in these feisty fish in March, April and May. Trout releases are designed for high angler success and harvest.

New trout release locations include Meadow Ridge Metro Park’s Mirror Pond (Butler County), Restoration Park Pond (Clark County), East Palestine Park Pond (Columbiana County), Turtle Pond at Countryside Park (Montgomery County), Al Lease Park Pond (Portage County) and Boettler Park Pond (Summit County).

Find a complete list of release dates and locations at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings. Trout stocking events at certain locations may change due to weather; look for updated information online or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).

Some trout stocking locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing. Trout fishing opportunities for the public may be limited during special events. Fishing at state park youth ponds is only available for youth 15 years of age and younger for the first seven days after trout are released. After that week, these waters are open to anglers of all ages for trout fishing opportunities through the end of April. On May 1, these ponds return to providing youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.

Where to fish

Rainbow trout are stocked throughout Ohio. A few of the most popular fishing locations are:

Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Ashley Upground Reservoir, Delaware State Park Pond, Franklin Park Pond and Schiller Park Pond

Northwest Ohio: Malabar Farm State Park Inn Pond, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond

Northeast Ohio: Blue Heron Preserve Pond, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, Tuscora Park Pond, Westlake Recreation Center Pond and Wingfoot Wildlife Area

Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Penrod Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake and Yoctangee Park Lake

Southwest Ohio: Adams Lake, Caesar Creek State Park's Youth Pond, Englewood North Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond and Rush Run Wildlife Area Pond

By stocking these public lakes and ponds in addition to other water areas across the state, the Division of Wildlife provides anglers the opportunity to enjoy quality spring rainbow trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Check Ohio’s 2026-27 fishing regulations before your outing and be aware that the daily limit is five rainbow trout per angler.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s coldwater state fish hatcheries and measure between 10 and 13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas to provide close-to-home fishing opportunities for many anglers. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring , so the best time to catch them is within two weeks of release.

Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.

Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program support the operation of Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries. The Sport Fish Restoration program is a partnership between federal and state governments, the fishing industry, anglers, and boaters. When anglers purchase rods, reels, fishing tackle, fish finders, and motorboat fuel, they pay an excise tax. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers and disburses funds from these taxes to state fish and wildlife agencies. These funds are used to acquire habitat, produce and stock fish, conduct research and assessment surveys, provide aquatic education, and secure fishing access.