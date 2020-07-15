Zucchini Snack Pizzas
Ingredients:
- 1 large zucchini, washed and trimmed
- 1 tomato, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 4 to 6 basil leaves, chiffonaded, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F.
- Cut the zucchini horizontally or severely on the bias about 1/3 inch thick. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Either roast on baking sheet in oven for about 10 minutes or grill. Zucchini strips should retain body and firmness.
- Sprinkle cooked zucchini with chopped tomato and mozzarella. Return to oven and allow cheese to melt, about 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with basil.
- Serve on plates with knives and forks; moms may have to cut pieces up.
