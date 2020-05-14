At the base of Chichen Itza with the Frews

Dave and Susie Frew, of Carrollton, Ohio, took us to the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza in Cozumel as part of a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise on the Celebrity Edge.

We also stopped at Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Costa Maya, where Dave swam with dolphins, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico near Cozumel and the Cayman Islands. We visited a sea turtle research facility in the Cayman Islands, where the staff told visitors they had successfully returned some young sea turtles to the ocean. (Submitted photo)

