Reader: Research drilling before making decisions

Editor:

I was disappointed by the interview with Tom Murphy on the Marcellus gas drilling (Agriculture changing as Marcellus Shale drilling gains ground).

Today with the media being scrutinized for bias reporting, I would expect Farm and Dairy to do a better job researching a topic before they publish this stuff. There are a lot of farmers who subscribe to your paper and trust the source of information that you publish.

The fact is that a lot of farmers have land, and they may be approached to lease their land to these gas companies. They need to be as informed as possible to make a decision that could affect their livelihoods.

It would have taken the reporter an extra hour to research further to find the truth in this matter.

Fact No. 1: These gas companies don’t have any regulations that they are required to follow. Our former Vice President Dick Cheney created the loopholes for these corporate vampires to pollute our air and water.

Fact No. 2: The EPA can’t do anything to protect you, regarding any contamination, after you lease your land.

Fact No. 3: They do not just use brine water to “frack” the wells. They use a cocktail of toxic chemicals that they have never disclosed to the EPA or the public.

The known chemicals from testing on waste water are known cancer-causing agents.

Studies were done by investigators (nonprofit) after land owners who leased their property became ill or farm animals became ill.

Tom Murphy’s agenda is not to tell the truth, either out of ignorance or because he can’t. He gets paid to alleviate public concern about gas drilling.

I am a water specialist, and I talk to people weekly who are frustrated because their well water is not consumable. The EPA testing will come back as drinkable because they are only testing bacteria (like any cultures could grow in gas).

The gas company, after receiving a complaint from a property owner, asks them, “How do you know it was caused by us?”

Then, basically, says “prove it.”

Land owners, who are considering allowing any drilling to take place, need to take into consideration their neighbors as well.

Allowing drilling can have a huge impact on not only water, but also the wildlife and air.

The documentary Gasland that just aired on HBO was done by a land owner in Pennsylvania who has traveled across the U.S. interviewing a number of land owners who regret ever allowing this drilling to take place.

The effects are disturbing to say the least. This is a serious consideration many are facing in today’s economy, and having thousands of dollars presented to you sounds great, but you might be making a deal with the devil.

Brandy Thompson

Beloit, Ohio