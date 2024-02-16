Reader writes from prison about hopes for life after

Dear Editor:

I am currently finishing up my prison sentence at Trumbull Correctional Camp in Leavittsburg, Ohio. I was sentenced six and a half years for a drug and weapons under disability charge. I have under a year to go before I’m released and have high hopes for returning to the farming industry as soon as I get out.

I currently facilitate the dog program here at TCC and am training a 125-pound American bull over 60 service dog commands (this could easily be a great side hustle for when I get out).

Before this life lesson occurred, I would grow between 900 to 1,000 vegetable plants every year on my own. A third of the plants would be Asian vegetables which included peppers, a half acre of Asian corn and squash. I would have a group of Laotian family members traveling 45 minutes to visit my 15×10 vegetable stand I had out front just to buy my produce on a weekly basis. During this time, I learned a lot about their culture through conversation and quickly became friends with them all.

The goal that I set for myself since the first day of prison was to become more educated in business, agriculture and recovery. I received multiple certificates from Stratford Career Center in those majors and I’m 27 credits in on my business associates degree through Sinclair College, and working hard to finish before November 2024 (my out date).

My goal now is to meet the right people who will mentor me through my new goal of becoming a productive man in society, making positive new friendships and building future business opportunities. I enjoy working hard, have a never-quit mind frame and maintain a positive attitude even through hard times. I will renew my Class A CDL when I get out within the first few months and have a nest egg waiting to start a new life, preferably anywhere in or close to northeast Ohio.

If this letter, by any means, has you intrigued, please feel free to write me. Thank you for your time.

John Hedges, #763-918

PO Box 640

Leavittsburg, OH 44430