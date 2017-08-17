Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 17, 2017

RAWSON, Ohio — Two members of the Cory-Rawson FFA chapter earned their American FFA Degrees. Megan Ritter and Aubry VonStein will be awarded their degrees during the 90th National FFA Convention Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — On July 18, four Wellington FFA officers traveled to Washington D.C. for the Washington Leadership Conference.

Hannah Downs, Dylan Andolsek, Hailey Staffeld, and Alex Fehlan toured the nation’s capital and visited the Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Franklin Roosevelt, MLK monument, and Iwo Jima.

During their stay, they spent time learning how to become stronger leaders and how they can have an impact on their community. FFA members also helped pack over 60,000 meals for the less fortunate.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — On Tuesday, July 25, the Crestview FFA chapter held its annual summer picnic to introduce new FFA members and their families to the chapter and provide a calendar of events for the next school year.

Mr. Albright addressed the parents and guardians about what FFA is and the hard work and dedication that is required of both to be a successful FFA member at home and in the classroom. Meanwhile, the members played several games, most involving water balloons, with the FFA officer team and other FFA members.

An FFA Alumni meeting followed, where attendees could learn about the activities and projects supported by the local FFA alumni chapter.