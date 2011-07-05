Barbara J. Timmons

AUBURN TWP., Ohio — Barbara Jean (Hein) Timmons, 58, of Auburn Township, Geauga County, died Tuesday, June 28, 2011.

Mrs. Timmons was born April 10, 1953, in Cleveland, the daughter of William and Irene (Frost) Hein.

She was a 1971 graduate of Kenston High School, and was a bus driver for Kenston Local School District for more than 25 years. She was one of the founding members of the Auburn Township EMTs.

She was an adviser for a 4-H sewing club and was the Junior Leaders state square dance caller in 1969 and 1970. She also played mandolin and violin with the Maple Town Tuners.

On April 15, 1972, she married William C. Timmons, who survives at their home. Also surviving are her sons Jeremy, of Chesterland; Joshua, of Auburn Township; and Benjamin, of Aurora; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents, William and Irene Hein, of Bainbridge; a sister, Sharon O’Donnell of Auburn Township; brothers William Hein of Auburn Township, and Randy Hein of Long Valley, N.J.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. July 10 in the auditorium at Kenston High School, 9500 Bainbridge Road, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to a time of fellowship at the school immediately following her service.

The family requests no flowers, but asks to consider memorials in her name to the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department Rescue, the Auburn Community Church or the Bainbridge Community Church.

Burial is planned at a private family service in Shadyside Cemetery in Auburn Township.

Arrangements are handled by the Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service in Mantua.