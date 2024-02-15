SALEM, Ohio — Harley R. Groff, 88, passed away early Feb. 8, at his home in Salem with his loved ones by his side.

Harley was born on July 9, 1935, in Lisbon, the son of the late Clarence and Thelma Groff, who preceded him in death along with sister, Jonquil; and brothers, Charles, Ralph, Delbert and Edwin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, the former Sandra (Weingart) Groff, whom he married Oct. 3, 1966; two daughters, Jessica Truitt and her husband, Jim and Jana Powell and her husband, Troy, both of Salem; a daughter from a previous marriage, Charlene; six grandchildren, Ashley Fick and her husband, Jason, Alyssa Bloss and her husband, Corey, Michaela Prest and her husband, Steve, Rebecca Grimm, Brock Powell and Meredith Powell. He also leaves three step-grandchildren, Jason Truitt, Phil Truitt and his wife, Theresa, Shae Truitt and his wife, Keri Ann; 10 great-grandchildren, Travis, Drake and Forrest Scott, Malraeny, Briar, Shiloh and Twyla Bloss, Barrett and Everleigh Prest, and Aubriella Grimm, as well as eight step-great-grandchildren.

Harley worked in tractor and equipment sales and repairs for all of his adult life, specializing in Case tractors. He took great pride in the relationships he built with his customers and in making their equipment work for all of their farming needs. He also very successfully pulled tractors and Dodge trucks at local fairs and tractor pulls for many, many years. Harley had an unwavering faith and was a dedicated member of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith for over 50 years. He was a family-devoted man, who loved all of his family to the end of his life.

Services were held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 12, with burial following at Hope Cemetery.