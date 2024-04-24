Scout Days is back at Geauga Parks

CHARDON, Ohio – Geauga Park District is offering Scout Days at Big Creek Park and The West Woods this season, as well as a scout-geared archery experience at Chickagami Park. Registration is now open for all at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.

The Webelos Walkabout Adventure, 9-11:30 a.m. April 27, Big Creek Park, Meyer Center: Complete requirements 1-5 of the Walkabout Core Adventure. A three-mile hike is included.

The Daisy Trail Adventure Badge, 1-2:15 p.m. April 27, Big Creek Park, Meyer Center: Work on the Trail Adventure Badge (not provided) and learn to plan and prepare for a nature hike. Outdoor hike included.

The Brownie Eco Friend Badge, 9-11:30 a.m. May 11, The West Woods, Nature Center: Learn about outdoor spaces and how to treat them with kindness as scouts complete all requirements for the Eco Friend badge (not provided). Outdoor hike included.

My Tiger Jungle, 1-2:30 p.m. May 11, The West Woods, Nature Center: Explore Nature in your own jungle! Indoors and outdoors.

Archery for Scouts (Ages 12-16 w/adult), 1-2:30 p.m. June 22, Chickagami Park, Archery Range: Learn the basics of target archery. Must be at least 50 inches tall. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Note that registration should be completed for scouts only, but adult leaders must attend, and all should dress for the weather according to program descriptions.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, please call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online via www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.