Creamer grain leg, 5-600 bph, used to unload continuous flow dryer, 5-HP single phase, 47-ft. trunk, 7-in. belt ,6-in.x 5-in. poly buckets, boot is 34-in. h x 30-in. wide, 10-in. inside, extra belting and cups go with leg, base for sweet grain leg 48×44, 14-in. inside belt and buckets, 9×6 steel vented 120-plus feet; Attica
GSI grain handling equipment; S&S Agri Builders, Ashland, Ohio, (419)496-5340
For sale new and used GT recirculating batch dryers, several used available, delivery available; call any time (877)422-0927
New Sioux bins and accessories, farm and commercial bins, hopper tanks, legs, build new and used bins, any brand up to 200,000 bushel; JR Sales, (419)896-3684
18×50 stave silo, free, must be removed; (330)692-5544
T & I Farm Service SALES SERVICE FOR ALL YOUR SILO & FEED MIXER NEEDS! We Carry & Service Bins, Unloaders, Mixers and Conveyors • New & Used Silo Parts • All After Market Parts CALL IVAN WITH ANY AND ALL SERVICE NEEDS 330-243-0752
Servicing your Harvestore needs. Not associated with CST Storage Still repairing your unloaders, and feeding system 1-330-756-2289 or 330-475-5708 FARMER’S SERVICE & REPAIR CO.
Sukup Grain Bins Sweet Bucket Elevators Sukup Dryers Hutchinson Augers Millwrighting Steel Erection Beloit, OH: 330-823-8811 Johnstown, OH: 740-967-8700 NOW TWO LOCATIONS!
RIBSTONE SILOS PO Box 102 Urbana, OH 43078 (937) 653-7429