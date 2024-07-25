Fish caught in West Virginia break state records

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reported that a record-breaking black crappie and redear sunfish were caught in June.

Craig Webb, of Gandeeville, West Virginia, caught a 2.85-pound, 17.32-inch black crappie with a baby shad jig at Woodrum Lake in Jackson County on June 9. The catch, which was verified by WVDNR assistant fisheries biologist Cory Hartman, is the first record catch for the black crappie category since the WVDNR added the species to the state record list earlier this year.

John Plott of Oak Hill, West Virginia, caught a 1.75-pound, 12-inch redear sunfish with a nightcrawler at Plum Orchard Lake in Fayette County on June 6. The catch, which was verified by WVDNR fisheries biologist Joel Slabe, is the first record catch for the redear sunfish category, which was also added to the state record list earlier this year.

Tagging studies

Both record fish were caught in lakes where the WVDNR’s Fish Management team is conducting tagging studies. The record crappie was tagged last year at Woodrum Lake.

The WVDNR’s fish tagging program helps biologists better manage the state’s fish population and improve angler satisfaction by providing a variety of information about fish movement, population numbers, harvest rates, size selectivity and growth rates. For more information about fishing in West Virginia, state record fish or to purchase a fishing license, visit WVdnr.gov.