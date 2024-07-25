Dairy financial and risk management conference set in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence will host its 15th annual Dairy Financial and Risk Management Conference “Future-Proofing Our Farms” on Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, 4650 Lindle Road, Harrisburg. The conference will feature presentations on dairy supply, annual dairy performance indicators, succession planning and business continuity and more.

Three Pennsylvania dairy producers will also participate in a panel discussion on emerging technologies and trends at the farm level.

Dairy financial consultants, lending representatives and dairy producers are encouraged to attend. The cost is $260 per person and $210 for representatives of the Center for Dairy Excellence Allies for Advancement.

To register for the conference, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/financial-conference or call the Center for Dairy Excellence at 717-346-0849.

For more information, contact LeeAnn McLaughlin at lmclaughlin@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 717-346-0849.