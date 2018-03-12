- Experienced full-time person to milk, Help Wanted
Experienced full-time person to milk, feed and doe chores in tie stall barn, housing available; Lordstown, (330)652-9092
Wanted reliable man to do afternoon milking and chores on 250 cow dairy; Louisville, (330)428-2776
Looking for late afternoon milkers and miscellaneous work, full or part-time; please call (330)327-7178
Drivers, Class-A CDL, increased pay and new trucks, dedicated routed, no CDL? no problem; call Swift today (855)292-2945
Drivers, CDL-A, ours start at $1,635/wk, most typically earn $90K-plus/ yr, this route has parking close to home at your local Penske Truck Leasing, 2 yrs CDL-A experience; call Penske Logistics (844)293-0601
Part time help wanted on beef cattle farm, Frankfort Springs, Pa area; (724)691-5945
Part time truck driver/ laborer, Paris Township Trustees are seeking to fill a part time position; the position would include but not be limited to truck driving, snow plowing and various other duties; the candidate must have a Class “B” CDL with air brakes endorsement, rate of pay is $14 per hour; please email your
Log procurement position available, salary based on experience, good benefits; email resumes to logprocurement18@gmail.com
Heritage Cooperative in Beloit, Ohio is seeking a full-time custom applicator and seasonal part-time Class A or B drivers for our agronomy division; interested applicants please contact Bill at (330)938-9020 or send resume to bhofmann@heritagecooperative.com
Now hiring, Mill Creek Metroparks pt farm assistant, must have livestock experience and the ability to operate a tractor; apply online at millcreekmetroparks.org or send resume to jobs@millcreekmetroparks.org