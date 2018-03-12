- New Franklin, Ohio, 17-plus acfe horse Farms, Homes, Estates, Land
New Franklin, Ohio, 17-plus acfe horse farm, 40×56 steel barn, 30×36 trailer barn, 4.5 acre fenced pastures, Colonial style (3,288 sq. ft) 6 bed and 4 bath, has pond/ pavilion w/ beach, MLS# 3971247, Michael Payne (330)808-1995, Tiger Lily Realty, check out pictures and video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnhym1WApwU
Rootstown/ Portage Co, 8.5 ac wooded hobby farm, newer custom built home, 2 firepls, 3 bdrm, 3 full baths, open floor plan, 1st floor laundry, spacious sunroom, huge deck with view of stocked pond and pasture, 2 car heated attached garage, very lg 2 story detached garage, huge pole barn, Amish built bank barn, many
Mobile home set up and tear down; (866)979-6777
Farmland for rent in Coitsville Township; (330)509-2807
Guernsey County, Ohio, ranch home, full basement, 10.2 acres, pole barn, pond, $195,000; 1823 historical home, part of old stagecoach stop, 3,500 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on 2 acres, $119,900; (740)819-2301 realtor owned
Acreage for sale French Creek Twp./ Mercer County, Pa. approx 40 acres prime crop land and 64 acres hunting/ recreational land; call (814)724-9514
House for rent in Eaton Twp, Ohio, 2 story 3 bedroom, basement, gas heat, central air, includes heated shop with 12×12 door and car lift, $1,200/ month; call (440)320-3534
Richfield Township, Summit County, 22 acres, 490×2,230-ft., water, gas, wooded, will divide, 1/2 hr. to Cleveland, Akron; also Richfield Village, 277-ft.x460-ft., 2-1/2 acres, wooded, water, gas, $139,000; (440)476-5676, (440)582-3009
For sale 110 acres on the Knox/ Licking County line, 70 acres tillable, 20 acres wooded/ marketable timber, remaining pasture and buildings, older home on paved road with updated kitchen and bath, 54×66 machine shed, 30×44 cement block garage, great views for building sites, deer, turkey, coyote galore, asking $6,800 an acre; phone (740)398-1844 for
Farm land for rent, Southington, Ohio, approx. 80 acres; call (330)219-6664