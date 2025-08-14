Help us identify Item No. 1292

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve received another guess on Item No. 1287, which ran in this column back in May and was submitted by Sharon Wolford, of Ravenna, Ohio. In agreement with the consensus, Julie Felber believes it’s a cast-iron nutcracker.

As promised, we’re cracking open a new mystery this week. Item No. 1292 was submitted by Susie Gunchuck, of Deemston, Pennsylvania. Susie found this wooden item at her parents house. It stands at about 9 inches tall, and it’s all one piece.

Help us help Susie identify Item No. 1292. Send your comments to editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.