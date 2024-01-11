Old man in the mirror

He kicked the goose-down blanket to the cold and wood-planked floor.

You could see his breath as he was headed for the bathroom door.

He tiptoed down the hall. His feet were bare, in need of socks.

And wished that he’d at least tried on his Christmas present Crocks.

His gout caused him to stumble, bumped a cracked and aging mirror.

The cowboy’s true reflection forced an old man to appear.

The cowboy hesitated. Both hands were aged and shook.

But he stretched and straightened out the mirror. This time he dared a look.

His face was worn and wrinkled, gray hair knotted on his head.

Eyebrows kinked and twisted showed a hint of younger red.

The wrinkles in his face proved years of riding in the sun,

and maybe too much bourbon from his younger days of fun.

The cowboy quizzed the old man. “Are you sure you’re really me?”

The old goat in the mirror replied, “You don’t like what you see?

“You’ve walked past me a thousand times and never shot a glance.

Your gaze into the mirror today is more than happenstance.

“It’s been a few years since you’ve stood in front of this old mirror.

And now you wear pot-belly shirts. You’re drinking too much beer.

“So, please let me remind you how the two of us grew old.

You chose the life of cowboy, but your life has been ten-fold.

“You raised three boys on this old ranch and showed them how to work.

They learned by pure example from a man who doesn’t shirk.

“I know you’re disappointed ‘cuz they moved off from this land.

But now they’re raising families. Hope you’ll try to understand.

“No matter where your boys are, there’s still cowboy in their veins.

They’re far off in the city, but their hands still hold the reins.

“So tell me why you’re thinking that your life is all uphill.

We still got all our teeth, and yes a healthy dentist bill.

“A cowboy’s life ain’t easy. It’s been tough on your old hide.

But we’ve earned the brand as cowboy. We can wear the name with pride.

“Count your blessings cowboy. There ain’t many men like us.

The reason why we’ve lived so long, is we’re one tough old cuss.

“So next time, when you’re feeling like you’re lower than a splat,

just step up to your broken mirror. We’ll have a cowboy chat.”