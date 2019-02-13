Home 14th Annual Antique & Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet
14th Annual Antique & Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet
Sat., February 02, 2019 at 9:00am
Sat., February 02, 2019 at 12:00am
Grace UCC Church Hall
13275 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH
Free Admission. $10/vendor space. Vendor setup 8AM only. For information contact Dan Schwaberow at 330-699-4517, Jim Christner at 330-608-2802(cell), Jack Burns at 330-571-3217(cell) or Bob Hirschfelt at 330-699-9798.