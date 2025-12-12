Dairy Old Timers will meet in Florida on Feb. 16

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 Old Timer’s Luncheon will be Feb. 16 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 701 W. Lumsden Road in Brandon, Florida, and will begin at noon with greetings to old friends and new acquaintances.

Lunch, which can be ordered off the restaurant menu, will be served at 1 p.m.

For about 45 years, dairy snowbirds have gathered in Florida for the Old-Timers Luncheon (originally a breakfast).

Fifteen to 20 states and several provinces of Canada are represented during this good old-fashioned get-together.

Anyone connected to the dairy industry is invited to attend. The speaker will be Dieter Kreig, 2021 National Dairy Shrine Pioneer Award Winner. He is the founder, editor and publisher of Farmshine, a dairy-focused weekly farm paper based in southeast Pennsylvania. To register for the get together, call, text or email Gary Mithoefer at 317-225-9025 and gnmithoefer@comcast.net or Larry Hawkins at 608-516-0101 and lhawk1111@yahoo.com.