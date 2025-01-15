Sat., March 15, 2025 at 2:00pm
Sat., March 15, 2025 at 12:00am
Perry County Fairgrounds
5445 State Route 37
New Lexington, Ohio
The Buckeye Show and Sale is a lamb and goat prospect sale held annually. Breeders and producers showcase their lambs and goats for an in-person and online sale starting approximately at 2 pm. All of the proceeds from our show and sale go to provide education, scholarships, opportunities in the sheep industry and help enrich youth livestock projects. Hosted by The Perry County Sheep Producers. Information to become a consignor or to bid online is available at www.buckeyeshowandsale.com
