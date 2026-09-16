When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Doug and Audra Egan's Maple Run Sugar House 4011 Andora Road NE Carrollton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ohio maple producers to gather Oct. 10

CARROLLTON, Ohio — Doug McElroy and Audra Egan will host the 2026 Ohio Maple Producers annual meeting Oct. 10 at 4011 Andora Road NE in District 4 in Carroll County. There will be a breakfast of pancakes, bacon and sausage served at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will start at 9 a.m.

Tours include a stop at Doug and Audra’s Maple Run Sugar House, followed by Silver Creek Rodeo Company, which raises bulls for PBR.

The tour continues at John Troyer’s 600-tap maple operation in Carrollton, Ohio. Following a picnic lunch, the event will conclude with a tour of Frank VanPelt’s sugar house in Columbiana County.

For more information or to download a registration form, visit www.ohiomaple.org.