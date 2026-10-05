When

Sat., October 24, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sun., October 25, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Grimes 761 Scott Featner Rd Mingo Junction, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

23rd Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show/9th Annual Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show

The 23rd Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show/9th Annual Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show will be held October 24 and 25, 2026 at 761 Scott Featner Rd Mingo Junction Ohio 43938

Antique trucks, construction, and mining will be on static display and in operation throughout the weekend. Equipment owned members of the Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association, Historical Construction Equipment Association, Yellow Power Caterpillar + Community and other organizations will be displayed or in operation.

All antique trucks, construction, crawler, and mining (surface or underground) equipment are welcome. Bring you antique trucks, crawler, construction, mining equipment for some digging fun or static display. Exhibitor camping available on site. Photo and history displays are also welcome.

9th Annual Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show

Antique tractors, engines, hit & miss, oilfield engines, cars, trucks (semi & pick up), and garden tractors.

All agriculture, construction, Industrial, mining, military, logging, oil & gas, steam, and transportation machinery and history welcome.

Featuring Ohio Built. We are celebrating America’s 250 by showcasing Ohio’s industrial contribution to America 250. Bring your Ohio Built equipment and any equipment manufacturer that started in Ohio.

We are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Historical Construction Equipment Association-Ohio Valley Chapter. “1996-2026”. The Ohio Valley Chapter is a regional chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association covering Eastern Ohio, Northern West Virginia, and Southwestern Pennsylvania. The Historical Construction Equipment Association is based in Bowling Green Ohio dedicated to the preservation of construction, dredging, and surface mining equipment and history.

If you are bringing a semi or truck with a trailer contact Bill Flesher @ 740-381-8761. Leave a voicemail if no answer. He will give you the best directions when you get near the area coming with a semi or truck with a trailer. This will avoid issues caused by your GPS.

Show hours are Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-3pm.

Admission is $5.00 per person.

Food vendor will be onsite throughout the show.

Friday is set up day for anyone wishing to bring in their equipment prior to the start of the show.

We will be continuing taking down a large hill at the show location as part of the Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show. This will be the second year both shows have been at this location.

740-381-8761 or 740-312-5385

oldironshow@yahoo.com

Find us on Facebook.

https://facebook.com/events/s/23rd-annual-old-construction-m/1749988339139208/

https://facebook.com/events/s/9th-annual-appalachian-ohio-an/2020932368844538/

Historical Construction Equipment Association – Ohio Valley Chapter

https://www.facebook.com/HCEAOVC

Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show

https://www.facebook.com/OCMES/

Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show

https://www.facebook.com/appalachianohioantiquepowershow/