MARIETTA, Ohio — Registration is now live for the 25th annual Ohio Barn Conference and Barn Tour.

The barn bus tour commences on April 24, leaving from the Comfort Suites parking lot, to begin an all-day-long tour of barns, including lunch. Pre-registration is required.

Friends of Ohio Barns has a block of rooms at Comfort Suites, located at 202 Cherry Tree Lane, Marietta, Ohio. For hotel reservations, call the hotel at (740) 376-1600. You must mention the Friends of Ohio Barns block using code “OHIO BARN TOUR” before April 4. Only a limited number of rooms are available under the block, so call soon.

The conference on April 25 at the Tower Event & Conference Center, 400 Tennis Center Drive, Marietta, Ohio, includes breakfast, lunch, a silent auction and the Annual Meeting.