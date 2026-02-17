When

Sat., March 21, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Sat., March 21, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

The New Englander New Castle, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The 26th annual Lawrence County 4-H Benefit Auction will be March 21 at The New Englander, in New Castle. The auction will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for prospective buyers to review the items being auctioned off during the evening and for attendees to enjoy concessions that also support the program.

Donations are now being accepted from local businesses and friends of the program. March 10 is the last day to guarantee entry into the catalog; however, items are accepted up to the day of the auction.

Items will be collected at the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Building 4, 1745 Frew Mill Road in New Castle on the following days: Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m., Feb. 26 from 9-11 a.m., March 3 from 9-11 a.m., March 4 from 6-8 p.m., March 5 from 9-11 a.m. and March 10 from 6-8 p.m. Donations can also be mailed to Attn: Lawrence County 4-H, 430 Court St., New Castle, PA 16101.

There is no charge for admission and concessions are available. There is both a live and silent auction component with more than 500 lots up for grabs, ranging from major-league sporting tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys and more.

All proceeds go directly to the Lawrence County 4-H/Youth Development Program. Funds provide 4-H’ers with scholarships to attend regional, state and national leadership and citizenship development events, as well as support programming needs. The Lawrence County 4-H Program is a non-formal educational youth development program offered through Penn State Extension that teaches and promotes positive life skills through “learn by doing” hands-on activities. All proceeds go directly to the youth programming.

For more information regarding the auction or the Lawrence County 4-H Program, contact Penn State Extension – Lawrence County Office at 724-654-8370.