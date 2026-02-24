49th annual Maple Syrup Festival at Malabar Farm State Park
Sat., March 07, 2026 All Day Event
Malabar Farm State Park
4050 Bromfield Road
Lucas, Ohio
The 49th annual Maple Syrup Festival will take place March 7, 8, 14 and 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Experience a sugar camp with live historic and modern syrup-making demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, food and tasty maple products to sample and purchase. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the historic “Big House.”
