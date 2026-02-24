When

Sat., March 07, 2026 All Day Event

Sat., March 07, 2026 All Day Event

Malabar Farm State Park

4050 Bromfield Road

Lucas, Ohio

The 49th annual Maple Syrup Festival will take place March 7, 8, 14 and 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Experience a sugar camp with live historic and modern syrup-making demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, food and tasty maple products to sample and purchase. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the historic “Big House.”

