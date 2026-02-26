Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 46 (2-26-26)

Episode 44
In episode 46, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the Feb. 26 edition, including:
- Pennsylvania leads nation in H5N1 bird flu cases
- Farm groups urge Trump to back down on tariffs after court decision
- Not the end: Testing, support could help farmers navigate PFAS
- A day on the lake: How ice fishing became one group’s post-retirement hobby
