When

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Jefferson County WV Fairgrounds 1707 Old Leetown Pike Kearneysville, WV

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate 50 years of tradition, art and Appalachian heritage

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — Get ready for the 50th Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival, a milestone celebration honoring five decades of creativity, craftsmanship, music, food and community, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, held Sept. 25, 26 and 27 at the Jefferson County WV Fairgrounds, 1707 Old Leetown Pike, Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Explore around 160 talented artisans showcasing handcrafted treasures, enjoy live entertainment, experience traditional craft demonstrations, taste crafted West Virginia wine, spirits and craft beer for those 21+ and savor delicious festival favorites.

Exciting new features, including Sounds of the Mountain and Appalachian Pickin’ at the Grandstand, are new this year, highlighting the rich musical heritage of Appalachia.

Shop handmade art and crafts, hear live music and entertainment and partake in artisan demonstrations including blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, pottery, leathercrafting, jewelers, painters, basket weavers, hand carvers and more.

Enjoy festival food favorites and Appalachian heritage and culture. Mark your calendar and join a celebration 50 years in the making at the Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival. For more information, call 304-725-2055 or email info@jeffersoncountywvchamber.org.