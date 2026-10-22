Harvest season: Slow down and share the road safely

As harvest season begins, the amount of farm equipment on Ohio’s roads will increase. Combines, header carts, tractors, grain wagons and other large equipment will be traveling between fields and farms, often moving at speeds of 25 mph or less. While this can slow down normal traffic, it’s important to remember that these delays are a part of the season and that patience can help prevent accidents.

Farm equipment is often large, slow-moving and difficult to maneuver. Operators may need to make wide turns, cross roadways or move between fields with limited visibility. Before passing, drivers should make sure the road ahead is clear, watch for turning equipment and never assume a tractor or combine is turning simply because it has moved toward the right side of the road. Most importantly, never pass unless it is legal and safe to do so.

For farmers, making sure equipment is properly marked with slow-moving vehicle emblems, lights and reflective materials helps improve visibility, especially during early morning and evening hours when many operators are traveling.

While it can be frustrating to get stuck behind a piece of farm equipment on the way home, harvest season is a reminder that not everything moves at the same pace. Agriculture is an important part of Ohio’s economy and our rural communities, and getting the crop out of the field takes time, hard work and long hours.

Sometimes, that extra time on the road is a reminder that we could all benefit from slowing down. Give farm equipment plenty of room, allow yourself extra travel time and remember that arriving a few minutes later is always better than not arriving at all. A little patience can go a long way toward keeping Ohio’s roads safe for everyone this harvest season.