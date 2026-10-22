Ohio suspends dyed-diesel enforcement on highways through end of year

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine waived penalties and suspended enforcement of the state’s dyed-diesel restrictions on public highways through the end of the year.

The executive order, issued Oct. 21, aligns Ohio’s enforcement with federal guidance that temporarily suspends penalties for using dyed diesel on highways.

DeWine’s order is intended to ease fuel-cost pressure on Ohio’s farmers and freight operators. And some help has already arrived for daily drivers: Ohio’s fuel-tax holiday is providing relief to fuel buyers through Jan. 2. The new executive order says that, because the holiday is already in effect, the state does not need to defer Ohio fuel-tax liability on dyed diesel purchased during that period.

Diesel prices surged this fall, driven by disruptions in global fuel supplies related to the U.S.-Iran conflict and Russia’s war in Ukraine. They peaked at $6.53 per gallon nationwide during the week of Sept. 21, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. As of Oct. 19, the national average retail price for on-highway diesel is $6.276 per gallon, up nearly 10 cents from a week before.

Highway or “on-road” diesel is subject to federal and state fuel taxes. But off-road diesel, typically used for agriculture, construction and forestry equipment, generally isn’t subject to those taxes. Off-road diesel is dyed red so that law enforcement can identify it to enforce penalties and back taxes for on-road use. Farmers typically purchase it in bulk and store it in tanks on their farms.

Farm groups thankful

Some industry organizations saw the move to provide some needed relief as a welcomed step forward. The Ohio Soybean Association, which had earlier called on the Governor for more action on fuel relief, released a statement Oct. 22 saying the exception will help ease financial pressure on farm families during the critical harvest season.

“We appreciate Gov. DeWine recognizing the challenges Ohio farmers are facing and taking action to provide a bit of relief during this crucial time of year,” said Ohio Soybean Association President and Pickaway County soybean farmer Bennett Musselman. “We originally raised this issue because farmers are having to change their normal harvest routines due to high fuel costs. This decision could not have come at a better time.”

The Ohio Farm Bureau similarly supported the measure, saying it provides much-needed flexibility for farmers and partners across the agricultural supply chain to manage transportation costs during the busiest and fuel-intensive times of the year.

“Fuel is one of many expenses farmers have little control over, and rising costs continue to cut into already tight farm margins,” said Bill Patterson, Ohio Farm Bureau president. “This relief comes at a critical time for agriculture, and we appreciate our leaders listening to our farm families and providing short-term relief.”

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