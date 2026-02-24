When

Sat., March 07, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., March 07, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Hueston Woods State Park

6301 Park Office Road

College Corner, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The 59th annual Maple Syrup Festival will take place March 7, 8, 14 and 15 from noon to 4 p.m.Take a scenic hayride from the beach parking lot to a guided hike through the 200-acre “Big Woods,” a state nature preserve. Learn the science and tradition of syrup making, then treat yourself to local maple syrup and refreshments available for purchase. A breakfast buffet featuring pancakes will also be available at the lodge from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under.

Photos

Map