59th annual Maple Syrup Festival at Hueston Woods State Park
Sat., March 07, 2026 All Day Event
Hueston Woods State Park
6301 Park Office Road
College Corner, Ohio
The 59th annual Maple Syrup Festival will take place March 7, 8, 14 and 15 from noon to 4 p.m.Take a scenic hayride from the beach parking lot to a guided hike through the 200-acre “Big Woods,” a state nature preserve. Learn the science and tradition of syrup making, then treat yourself to local maple syrup and refreshments available for purchase. A breakfast buffet featuring pancakes will also be available at the lodge from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under.
