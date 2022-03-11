Fri., June 23, 2017 at 9:00am
Sun., June 25, 2017 at 12:00am
Fayette County Faiground
213 Fairview Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
Scott Antique Markets
Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
50 Acre Event!
Fayette County Fairgrounds
Washington Court House
June 23, 24th & 25th, 2017
Our show hours: Friday & Saturday 9am – 5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm
Directions: I-71 to exit 65, East on US 35, 12 miles to Washington Court House. The Fairgrounds are at the intersection of US 35, US 22 & US 62.
Admission: $3.00 good for all weekend.
Parking: Free
Website: www.scottantiquemarket.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone Number: 740-569-4112