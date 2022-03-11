When

Fri., June 23, 2017 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., June 25, 2017 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Fayette County Faiground

213 Fairview Avenue

Washington Court House, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Scott Antique Markets
Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
50 Acre Event!

Fayette County Fairgrounds
Washington Court House

June 23, 24th & 25th, 2017

Our show hours: Friday & Saturday 9am – 5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm

Directions: I-71 to exit 65, East on US 35, 12 miles to Washington Court House. The Fairgrounds are at the intersection of US 35, US 22 & US 62.

Admission: $3.00 good for all weekend.

Parking: Free

Website: www.scottantiquemarket.com

Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com

Phone Number: 740-569-4112

