Wed., March 15, 2023 at 6:30pm
Thu., March 16, 2023 at 12:00am
Trinity Point Church of God
180 W. Trinity Drive
Clarion, PA
The 25th Annual Western PA Grazing Conference will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, PA (180 W. Trinity Drive Clarion PA 16214) from 8:30 am –5:00 pm (doors open at 7:30 am) with a special evening session held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Troy Bishopp, “The Grass Whisperer” of Bishopp Family Farms in Deansboro, NY is the keynote speaker this year.
The cost to attend on March 16th is $45 (includes a continental breakfast and a hot lunch), and $20 for the evening session on March 15th. Checks are payable to the Clarion Conservation District. The registration deadline is March 8th. For more information or to register, visit www.westernpagrazing.com. For questions, contact the Clarion Conservation District at 814-227-5530 or the Jefferson Conservation District at 814-849-7463.
The conference is organized by the Western PA Grazing Conference Committee. Members include NRCS, Jefferson and Clarion Conservation Districts, Penn State Extension, NW and SW PA Project Grass, and local farmers.