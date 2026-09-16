When

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Fellowship Hall 3903 Broadview Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn history of female pilots

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society is holding a TakeMeBack series talk from 7 to 8 p.m. at Richfield Fellowship Hall, 3903 Broadview Road, Richfield, Ohio, on Sept. 22. A representative from the International Women’s Air & Space Museum will present “A Brief History of the Women Air Force Service Pilots.”

No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.