“A Brief History of the Women Air Force Service Pilots.”
Tue., September 22, 2026 at 7:00pm
Tue., September 22, 2026 at 8:00pm
Richfield Fellowship Hall
3903 Broadview Road
Richfield, OH
Learn history of female pilots
RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society is holding a TakeMeBack series talk from 7 to 8 p.m. at Richfield Fellowship Hall, 3903 Broadview Road, Richfield, Ohio, on Sept. 22. A representative from the International Women’s Air & Space Museum will present “A Brief History of the Women Air Force Service Pilots.”
No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.
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