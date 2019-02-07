When

Tue., February 19, 2019 at 6:30pm

Tue., February 19, 2019 at 12:00am

Marlington High School

10450 Moulin Ave NE

Alliance, OH

The Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage and Stark County Farm Bureau will be holding an agriculture outlook meeting on February 19, 2019, at Marlington High School auditorium (10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 7 p.m. Benjamin Brown, Program Manager-Farm Management Program for the Ohio State University, will be giving a commodity outlook and farm bill update. Dianne Shoemaker, field specialist for dairy production economics at the Ohio State University, will be giving an update on the dairy industry. Local OSU Extension agents will also be giving a local programming update for those in attendance. The meeting is free to the public.

