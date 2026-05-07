Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 56 (5-07-26)

Welcome to episode 56 of Farm and Dairy’s virtual newsletter, the Weekly Rundown, where Editor Rachel Wagoner and Reporter Liz Partsch discuss the top stories from this week’s issue in our newsroom.

Episode 56

In episode 56, Rachel and Liz break down the headlines from the May 7 edition, including:

• Why and how you should grow sweet potatoes in your garden

• Resilience and growth: Highlights from the 98th Ohio FFA Convention

• USDA dismisses four women elected to United Soybean Board

• How to avoid tick bites when you can’t avoid the outdoors

• How to make dandelion jam

Choose how you listen

The Weekly Rundown is streaming on both YouTube and Spotify, so you can catch the latest stories your way.

• Want the full newsroom vibe? Watch Rachel and Liz on YouTube.

• On the move? Just pop in your earbuds and hit play on Spotify.

Want more?

Read the full stories here or swing by your local newsstand to grab a copy of this week’s Farm and Dairy.

Past episodes: If you missed any of our past episodes, find them here.

Love what you’re hearing? Get the full experience delivered to your door each week: subscribe here.

Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!