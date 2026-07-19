When

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Age Of Steam Roundhouse Museum 213 Smokey Lane Rd SW Sugarcreek, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Age Of Steam Roundhouse Museum

Touch-A-Truck, Touch-A-Train

August 1, 2026

9:30 am – 4 pm

Free Admission!*

ABOUT THE EVENT

Join us for a day welcoming youth to experience vehicles of all sizes and shapes in ways they most likely have not experienced before. Police, fire, and other emergency vehicles will be joined by semi-tractors, farm tractors, and everything in between. We have an eclectic list of equipment from local businesses and organizations. See the list below for the current participants. The object of Touch a Truck/Touch a Train is to allow young people to climb inside and out as well as look at the controls of as many different vehicles and equipment as possible.

If you have a vehicle you would like to showcase at our event, please contact: info@ageofsteamroundhouse.org

Admission is free for all ages. Roundhouse tours are available at an additional cost.

213 Smokey Lane Rd SW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681



https://www.facebook.com/ageofsteamroundhouse/

info@ageofsteamroundhouse.org

330-852-4676