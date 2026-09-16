Age of Steam Roundhouse to host Fall Steam Festival
Fri., September 25, 2026 at 9:30am
Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm
The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum
213 Smokey Lane Road SW
Sugarcreek, OH
Age of Steam Roundhouse to host Fall Steam Festival
SUGARCREEK, Ohio — The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum will host its annual Fall Steam Festival: Trains, Tractors and Traditions on Sept. 25-26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 213 Smokey Lane Road SW, Sugarcreek.
The festival will allow visitors to step back in time when steam-powered machines, base ball played on open fields and hot dog on Saturday afternoon were part of everyday Americana. Attendees will get to view a variety of steam tractors and belt-driven machinery, including a working shingle mill. Admission to the festival is free.
The museum’s steam locomotive will also provide train rides on the museum grounds. The cost is $6 per person.
Other activities will include a vintage base ball game and a barbershop quartet on Sept. 25, vintage self-propelled handcar rides for $5, steam tractors and working machinery and guided tours of the museum.
For more information, visit www.ageofsteamroundhouse.org.
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