When

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum 213 Smokey Lane Road SW Sugarcreek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Age of Steam Roundhouse to host Fall Steam Festival

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum will host its annual Fall Steam Festival: Trains, Tractors and Traditions on Sept. 25-26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 213 Smokey Lane Road SW, Sugarcreek.

The festival will allow visitors to step back in time when steam-powered machines, base ball played on open fields and hot dog on Saturday afternoon were part of everyday Americana. Attendees will get to view a variety of steam tractors and belt-driven machinery, including a working shingle mill. Admission to the festival is free.

The museum’s steam locomotive will also provide train rides on the museum grounds. The cost is $6 per person.

Other activities will include a vintage base ball game and a barbershop quartet on Sept. 25, vintage self-propelled handcar rides for $5, steam tractors and working machinery and guided tours of the museum.

For more information, visit www.ageofsteamroundhouse.org.