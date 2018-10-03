When

Wed., October 31, 2018 at 5:30pm

Until

Wed., October 31, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

USDA Service Center 2650 Richville Dr SE Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District for an informative workshop Wednesday, Oct 31st from 5:30-7 p.m. Ohio State Extension Agricultural Engineer Larry Brown will be presenting benefits and impacts of improved drainage on the farm, including the potential for managing subsurface drainage for water quality and crop yields. The workshop will be held at USDA Massillon Service Center located at 2650 Richville Dr SE, Massillon, OH 44646.

Please RSVP by Oct 26th by calling Stark Soil and Water at 330.451.SOIL (7645).