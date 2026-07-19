When

Fri., July 24, 2026 at 2:30pm

Until

Fri., July 24, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Peoples Natural Gas Park 90 Johns Street Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Phone

Website

Posted In

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Heritage Johnstown will host its annual AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival on July 24 and 25 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St. Johnstown.

The 2026 lineup will include Greensky Bluegrass feat. Holly Bowling, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Big Something and more.

A festival pre-show will take place on July 23; Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m. On June 24, the gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and live music will take place until 11:45 p.m. On July 25, the festival will open at noon with music running from 1:30 p.m. to 1:10 a.m.

Camping is offered at the event. The cost to camp on July 24 and 25 is $70 per person and for July 23-25 is $100 per person.

The riverside campground is located at Coal Tubin’, 100 Station St., a 10-minute shuttle ride from festival grounds. Flush restrooms and cold showers are available at the campground. All campsites have fire pits.

Dog are not allowed (expect service animals) and outside beverages (expect for a waterbottle,) are not permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, if possible. Tickets are $125 for two-day general admission and $175 for two-day vip pass. Single day admission on July 24 is $75 and is $85 on July 25. VIP packages with hotel stays are also available to purchase.

The AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival dates back to 1989 when Heritage Johnstown partnered with community groups to launch the year-long centennial commemoration of the Great Johnstown Flood of 1889; the celebration consisted of a large street fair in the historic Cambria City neighborhood.

After a successful event, Heritage Johnstown, city and commonwealth officials kicked off a National Folk Festival Johnstown in 1990 for a three-year run in Cambria City over Labor Day weekend.

In 1994, this event became the AmeriServ Johnstown FolkFest, when AmerServ Financial became the event’s title sponsor. In 2009, the festival was renamed the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and since 2010, the festival has been held in late summer.

In 2012, with the help of a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a gift from Peoples Natural Gas, Peoples Natural Gas Park was developed. The park, home to the festival, includes a pavilion stage, the Community Foundation Oilhouse, electricity and internet service.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://floodcitymusic.com/.