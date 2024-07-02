Sat., July 06, 2024 at 10:00am
Sat., July 06, 2024 at 12:00am
Kate Haplea's Residence
385 W. PINE LAKE RD, SALEM OH 44460
Salem, OH
Angels for Animals lost a wonderful volunteer, employee and cherished friend—Kate Haplea. She wanted Angels to receive the contents of her home, and have the
proceeds donated to Angels for Animals in her memory.
We are holding a PUBLIC Memorial Sale in her honor.
MEMORIAL SALE FOR KATE HAPLEA
SALE INFORMATION: SATURDAY, JULY 6. 10:00 A.M.— 4:00 P.M.
LOCATION: 385 W. PINE LAKE RD, (TURN ONTO LODGE RD.) SALEM, OH 44460
(WATCH FOR DIANE’S SIGNS) WATCH FOR THIS SIGN
SALE ITEMS: Pittsburgh Christmas Village & OTHER Steeler Items,
Primitives, Antiques, Outdoor Décor, Animal Collectibles, Figurines,
(Dog, Cat, Horse, etc.), Household Items, Angels Shirts and Unique Pieces.
ATTENTION: Please bring boxes and newspaper
for the items your purchase. Bring YOUR truck!
Photos