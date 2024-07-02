When

Sat., July 06, 2024 at 10:00am

Sat., July 06, 2024 at 12:00am

Kate Haplea's Residence 385 W. PINE LAKE RD, SALEM OH 44460 Salem, OH

Angels for Animals lost a wonderful volunteer, employee and cherished friend—Kate Haplea. She wanted Angels to receive the contents of her home, and have the

proceeds donated to Angels for Animals in her memory.

We are holding a PUBLIC Memorial Sale in her honor.

MEMORIAL SALE FOR KATE HAPLEA

SALE INFORMATION: SATURDAY, JULY 6. 10:00 A.M.— 4:00 P.M.

LOCATION: 385 W. PINE LAKE RD, (TURN ONTO LODGE RD.) SALEM, OH 44460

(WATCH FOR DIANE’S SIGNS) WATCH FOR THIS SIGN

SALE ITEMS: Pittsburgh Christmas Village & OTHER Steeler Items,

Primitives, Antiques, Outdoor Décor, Animal Collectibles, Figurines,

(Dog, Cat, Horse, etc.), Household Items, Angels Shirts and Unique Pieces.

ATTENTION: Please bring boxes and newspaper

for the items your purchase. Bring YOUR truck!