Sat., December 02, 2023 at 9:00am

Sat., December 02, 2023 at 12:00am

Annual Snowflake Festival Market Street East Palestine, Ohio

Annual Snowflake Festival in East Palestine

The annual Snowflake Festival sponsored by the East Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Palestine is scheduled for December 2, 2023.

The day starts off with a pancake and sausage Breakfast with Santa by the East Palestine Rotary Club. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, and water. The breakfast will be held at the Community Center at the Park from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and all ages are invited to attend. Don’t forget to bring your camera to take pictures with Santa.

Snowflake Headquarters located at the Village Municipal Building (85 North Market Street) will open at 10:00 AM. The Chamber will again offer the popular Snowflake Trail/Scavenger Hunt. Please stop in Snowflake Headquarters and pick up a scavenger hunt / trail map and program and visit the stops along the Snowflake Trail. There are over 36 stops this year and over 36 wonderful prizes which have been donated by the local businesses including gift baskets and gift certificates. You will need to bring your completed Snowflake Trail/Scavenger Hunt form back to Snowflake Headquarters before 4:15 PM to be eligible for a prize.

Santa’s Secret Workshop will be held in the East Palestine Elementary School Gym from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This popular yearly event features a variety of vendors for Christmas shopping.

Stop in the Library from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to view a display of gingerbread houses. Please vote for your favorite before leaving the Library. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. The Friends of the Library are sponsoring this event and it’s not too late construct a gingerbread house made from gingerbread, crackers, or cardboard (no kits please). All ages are welcome to participate.

Ozer Ministries located at 407 North Market Street will hold its ever popular gift basket raffle.

A Holiday Large Scale Train Display will be located in the gym of the First Church of Christ (20 West Martin Street). There will be a huge display of large-scale model trains.

Cookies with Santa by the Village Park Board will be at the Community Center from noon to 2:00 PM.

Horse drawn trolley rides will be offered downtown from noon to 4:00 PM . This is free for all ages. Hop on the trolley and take a scenic trip around town.

Beautifully decorated Christmas trees are on display at 31 North Market Street.

A kids station will be located downtown beside Snowflake Headquarters where kids will enjoy crafts and snacks.

A Winter Vendor Show will be featured at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 100 Covington Drive, East Palestine from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Shop all day at our local businesses who will be offering specials throughout the day. Getting hungry……take and break and grab some food at the various restaurants throughout town.

Community Caroling will be downtown beside Snowflake Headquarters at 6:40 PM. All is welcome to join.

The Snowflake Festival wraps up for the day at 7:00 P.M. with the annual Christmas Parade sponsored by the Moose.

This is an event for all ages and a great event for friends and families to get together.