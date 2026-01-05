Registration open for Ohio Cattlemen’s Association meeting, Jan. 24

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Registration is open for the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s 2026 annual Meeting and Awards Banquet Jan. 24 at Ohio State University Wooster Campus, Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave. in Wooster. This year, the association will offer a new format for the meeting: the Buckeye Cattlemen’s Summit, made possible through partnerships with the Buckeye Hereford Association, Ohio Shorthorn Association and Ohio Simmental Association.

This new format provides more opportunities for producer education. Morning and afternoon sessions will discuss key beef industry topics, including reproduction advancements and research updates on identifying beef quality and value.

Youth education will also be offered at the summit, including the Fed Cattle Carcasses Contest grading seminar and the beef cut identification contest as well as opportunities to participate in the Ohio Beef Youth Council contests. Contest awards will be handed out during the Buckeye Cattlemen’s Luncheon.

OCA policy developments and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarships presentations will also take place.

The meeting will conclude with a cattlemen’s social and PAC auction followed by the traditional OCA Awards Banquet. During the banquet, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President-Elect Gene Copenhaver of Virginia will discuss NCBA’s successful work in the beef industry.

Registration is open and hotel room blocks are available. For more information, visit ohiocattle.org/events-programs/buckeye-cattlemens-summit.