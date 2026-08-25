When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

West Township Ruritans Club Park

24390 Rt 30

East Rochester, OHIO

Phone

330-705-3511

Website

Posted In

Farm Stock Turbo. Presented by the West Township Ruritans. For more info call  Justin 330-323-8393.

Photos

Map