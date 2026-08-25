Sat., September 19, 2026 at 6:00pm
No Specific End Time
West Township Ruritans Club Park
24390 Rt 30
East Rochester, OHIO
330-705-3511
Farm Stock Turbo. Presented by the West Township Ruritans. For more info call Justin 330-323-8393.
Photos
Sat., September 19, 2026 at 6:00pm
No Specific End Time
West Township Ruritans Club Park
24390 Rt 30
East Rochester, OHIO
330-705-3511
Farm Stock Turbo. Presented by the West Township Ruritans. For more info call Justin 330-323-8393.
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