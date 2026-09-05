Pennsylvania sisters receive national Young Jersey Breeder Award

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio —The American Jersey Cattle Association named Michelle and Rose Morian of Mish-Ro Jerseys, Atlantic, Pennsylvania, as one of six recipients of the 2026 Young Jersey Breeder Award.

The sisters were honored June 18 during the 158th Annual Meeting of the association in Springfield, Missouri. The Young Jersey Breeder Award is presented to individuals or couples between the ages of 28 and 40 on Jan. 1 of their nomination year. The award recognizes expertise in dairy farming and breeding Jersey cattle, participation in programs of the American Jersey Cattle Association and National All-Jersey Inc., and leadership in Jersey, dairy and agricultural organizations.

Growing up in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, Michelle and Rose watched their parents, Gary and Denise, build their dairy through both challenging and rewarding times.

The family added its first Registered Jerseys in the early 1990s, and the sisters quickly developed an appreciation for the breed. Their interest in breeding better Jerseys grew from an experience familiar to many young exhibitors—a disappointing day in the show ring. Their father offered a simple piece of advice: If they wanted better cattle, they should learn to breed them themselves. The sisters took this message to heart.

By 2003, Mish-Ro Jerseys participated in its first official appraisal through the American Jersey Cattle Association, earning scores that exceeded the sisters’ expectations, including a Very Good first-calf 2-year-old. Since then, they have bred more than 35 Excellent cows, including one Excellent-95%, four Excellent-94%, three Excellent-93% and six Excellent-92% cows.

Their early success only made the sisters want to learn more. They immersed themselves in pedigrees, studied cow families and appraisal results and became increasingly deliberate with mating decisions. Just as importantly, they sought out experienced breeders as mentors, asked questions and put what they learned into practice. Among those mentors was respected Jersey breeder Michael Heath. When Michelle told him that she and Rose wanted to improve their herd, he encouraged them to use good bulls consistently and told them they would be surprised by how much progress they could make in just a few generations. His advice reinforced their belief that thoughtful breeding decisions, repeated generation after generation, could transform a herd.

Today, Mish-Ro Jerseys numbers 35 Registered Jerseys. Michelle and Rose have developed a reputation for breeding balanced, productive and long-lasting cows capable of thriving in a variety of environments.

The sisters have also committed to sharing with others the knowledge and encouragement that helped them along the way. Together, Michelle and Rose coached the Crawford County 4-H Dairy Judging Team for a combined 20 years. Michelle serves as chairman of the Western Pennsylvania Jersey Show and has judged at the Pennsylvania All-American. Rose serves on the Crawford County DHIA Board and is editor of Pennsylvania Holstein Profiles.

The American Jersey Cattle Association was organized in 1868 to improve and promote the Jersey breed. For more information on its programs and services, visit www.USJersey.com or call 614-861-3636.