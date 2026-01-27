Sat., June 20, 2026 at 5:00pm
No Specific End Time
West Township Ruritans Club Park
24390 Rt 30
East Rochester, OHIO
330-705-3511
Presented by the West Twp. Ruritans. For more info call 330-705-3511. Mod Rods in AM.
Photos
