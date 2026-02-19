Roundup of FFA news for the week of Feb. 19, 2026

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Several Black River FFA members attended the Mission/Impact Leadership Conference on Jan. 17 and 18 in Columbus, Ohio, including Caleb Howard, Aidan Sas, Addison Flynn, Savanna Landrum, Rylee Howard, Olive Bailey and Adalee Hollan. The students joined over 250 other Ohio FFA members to reflect on who they are as leaders and how their actions can positively impact their chapters, schools and communities.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA member Addison Flynn earned first place in her division in the District 3 Public Speaking Leadership Development Event on Feb. 6 at Northwestern High School. Flynn competed in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event where members get 30 minutes to research an agricultural topic and write a speech.

Her topic was “The Science of Livestock Reproduction.” Flynn will advance to the State Leadership Development Event in March.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA held its Sausage Sale on Jan. 31 where it sold 3,000 pounds of sausages.

Chapter members, community members, alumni and teachers gathered at Heffelfinger Meats Inc. to make the sausages. Members who participated included Kaylee Cherry, Jacelyn Cherry, Laurie Barr, Jake Howman, Kyle Kimmich, Chet McNeil, Phil Eberly, Zane Dilyard, Lee Kimmich, Kyle Wharton, Katie Wharton, Rachelle Howman, Dan Fulk, Lynn Bridenstein and Randy Tegtmeier. The chapter would like to thank Rick Heffelfinger, HMI and the community for helping with the fundraiser.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Several Northwestern FFA members received Greenhand awards and Chapter Degrees at a ceremony on Feb. 9. The members who received their Greenhand award include Carlee Bailey, Gage Bias, Masen Collado, Zella Cradlebaugh, Brennan Flinn, Westin Frazier, Ryleigh Fuson, Gracie Garrett, Charles Gortner, Carmen Guidetti, Fredrick Harowski, Blake Harris, Trevor Howman, Harper Keener, Kyle Kimmich, Natalie Koch, Lucas Kolp, Andrew Krupar, Savanna Lemon, Cayden Lyons, Maddix May, Annalise Metzger, Skylir Miller, Lily Reser, Emily Smith, Braylen Vogler, Emily West, Chase Wharton, Ruger White and Blaze Wiley. Each member was given a certificate and bronze pin.

Members who received their Chapter Degrees were Alivia Aicone, Jacelyn Cherry, MJ Coman, Grady Ellerbrock, Landon Ellerbrock, Triston Flinn, Aveon Gray, Bailey Howman, Jocelyn Knapp, Olivia Madden, Madison Miller, Mason Mobley, Hank Morris, Camden Napier, Ariana Pettry, Austin Pierson, Kaidis Porter, Landen Rouse, Ray Sloan, Marissa Smith, Taryn Wagner, Sadie Way, Kashmiere Woods and Torrie Wurst. Each member was given a silver pin and certificate for their Chapter Degree.

During the ceremony, Ohio FFA State President Carter Boyd gave a speech about pursing your passion through believing in oneself and enthusiasm.

To close out the day, all of the members enjoyed sweet treats and punch.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Two Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter members competed in the District 3 Public Speaking CDE contest on Feb. 5 at Northwestern High School. Brooke Hershey participated in the Advanced Prepared Speaking with her speech “Myths in Agriculture” and placed first. Carmen Guidetti recited the FFA Creed and placed second. Both members will move on to the state contest on March 7.

•••

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Mt. Vernon FFA Ag Power Diagnostics Team placed sixth at the district competition held at the John Deere Training Facility in Plain City. Team members were Weston Elliott, Zachary Busenburg and Koby McClain.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA member Jasmine Stoller placed first in her division at the district public speaking contest on Feb. 5 at Northwestern High School. Stoller recited the FFA creed, competing against five other members. She will advance to the state competition on March 7.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA chapter recently competed in the State FFA Food Science Career Development Event at Ohio State University, placing 18th. Team members were Bryar Wilson, Mackenzie Wilson, Wyatt Baker and Hayden Garman. To qualify for the state competition, the team placed second in the district 7 contest. Individually in the district contest, Mackenzie Wilson placed fifth, Hayden Garman placed sixth and Bryar and Wyatt tied for 10th. This is the eighth year the chapter has competed in the state Food Science Career Development Event.

HOWARD, Ohio — Three East Knox FFA members recently competed in the Knox County FFA public speaking career development event at Centerburg High School. Miranda Fawcett placed fourth with her speech “Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture” in the Advanced Prepared Division and received a gold rating. John Chadwick competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking Competition with his speech “Will the widespread adoption of ‘super weed’ resistant crops eventually lead to a total collapse of chemical weed control.” He placed seventh overall with a gold rating. McKenzie Schwartz finished fifth place with a gold rating in the creed division, which is only open to freshman members.

HOWARD, Ohio — Two East Knox FFA members recently competed in the District 7 FFA Ag Power Diagnostics CDE at John Deere Training Center. Members John Schillinger and Hayden Garman placed fifth in the six county-wide District 7 event that consists of 31 schools with FFA chapters.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA Chapter competed in the District 9 Ag Power Diagnostics competition on Feb. 5 at Ag Pro in Wilmington, Ohio. Members Landon Huber and Wyatt Wolfer placed first in the district and will move on to the state contest set for March 6 in Lima.