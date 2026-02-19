Ohio Farm Bureau selects 2026 AgriPOWER Class XVI

Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2025-2026 AgriPOWER Institute kicked off in December with 15 farmers and agribusiness professionals participating in Class XVI.

Participants this year are Ashley Baden of Bowling Green; Andrew Bregel of Croton; Evan Callicoat of Columbus; Elizabeth Fisher of Columbus; William Gase of Custar; Michaela Graham of Frazeysburg; Kacy Hummel of Bloom Carroll; Micah Mensing of Westerville; Kolesen McCoy of Columbus; Robert Oakley of Quaker City; Todd Peterson of Sabina; Lori Romie of Ridgeway; Aubrey Roller of Bowling Green; Christian Steiner of Creston; and Ethan Stuckey of Bucyrus.

AgriPOWER is a leadership program focused on issues that are relevant to the farm and food industry, such as consumer relations, regulations, energy and trade policies. In AgriPOWER, individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.

One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C., to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues, and an out-of-state session in California will help them learn about the differences and similarities in agriculture outside of Ohio.

For more information, visit ofb.ag/AgriPOWER.