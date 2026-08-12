When

Fri., August 14, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County 1653 Ridge Road Vienna, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Antique Tractor Club holds 30th annual show

VIENNA, Ohio — The Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County will host its 30th annual tractor show Aug. 14, 15 and 16 at the club’s show grounds, 1653 Ridge Road in Vienna. This year’s featured tractors were produced by Ford.

In 1907, Henry Ford produced his first or second experimental tractor. It was powered by a 1905 Model B engine and was called the automotive plow. This led to the production of the first mass produced tractor, the Fordson in 1917. It was first exported to England to counteract the effect of an enemy blockade of food during World War I, then introduced to American farmers. The Ford NAA tractor, often called the Jubilee, with the Golden Jubilee logo, was introduced in 1953 to mark the 50th year anniversary of the Ford Company. In 1993 the Ford tractor division was sold to Fiat Agri.

There will be something for everyone at the show. For the kids, there will be a photo op area where they can get their picture taken on an International Harvester 350 tractor. This will be located near the entrance gate. There will also be a children’s activity tent with activities, a coloring station and instructions for a scavenger hunt. For the adults, there will be handcrafted vendors as well as flea market sellers.

There will be a different basket raffle each day with the chance to win some great items including some vendor-donated offerings. Drawings will be held each day at 4 p.m. Winners need not be present. A new attraction this year will be a dessert auction that will be held just before the basket raffle drawing on Aug. 15.

Tractors will be arriving all day on Aug. 14. This is a good time to see behind the scenes at the show. There will be a buffet breakfast in the big red building from 8-10 a.m.

The activities on Aug. 15 will start out once again with a buffet breakfast in the big red building. Items for a new basket raffle will be displayed there, as well as a car show near the tractor area. There will be members-only garden tractor and big tractor pulls. Back again this year will be the Ground Pounders Garden Pulling Club. Mike Davis will auctioneer the new dessert auction.

There will again be a buffet breakfast Aug. 16, and Pastor Ed Agler will officiate a church service at 9 a.m. After the service, there will be a Parade of Power. This activity gives owners a chance to show off there equipment. Things will wind down at 4 p.m. with the last basket raffle drawing and the meat raffle drawing. The meat package was donated by Kempf’s Custom Butchering, 5161 Parks West Road in Middlefield.

Food truck vendors will be around each day when hunger strikes. Visit Jim and Bonnie Plizga’s concession trailer, Sloppy Dawgs 100% gourmet beef hot dogs truck, the ice cream truck or the coffee truck.

At the south end of the grounds, watch a blacksmith as he creates objects by hot and cold forging and hammering on an anvil. Also in this are are a Post Office building from East Orwell, Ohio, and a scale house from Lockwood, Ohio. The mail sorting cubbies in the Post Office are from the West Farmington, Ohio Post Office.

Attendees can visit the Charlie Dyson Memories of Yesteryear building located in the northwest area of the grounds. This building is home to an exhibit of donated and loaned items that were used by our ancestors either in the field, workshop or in the home.

The 2027 show will be Aug. 20-22 and will feature tractors from Allis Chalmers. Visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1817640241805287 for more information.