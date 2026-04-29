When

Sat., May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Big Knob Grange Fairgrounds

336 Grange Rd

Rochester, PA

Phone

878-201-2058

Website

Posted In

Call 878-201-2058 for more information. Presented by Big Knob Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, Inc.

Photos

Map