Sat., October 03, 2026 at 4:00pm
No Specific End Time
Big Knob Grange Fairgrounds
336 Grange Rd
Rochester, PA
878-201-2058
Call 878-201-2058 for more information. Presented by Big Knob Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, Inc.
Photos
Sat., October 03, 2026 at 4:00pm
No Specific End Time
Big Knob Grange Fairgrounds
336 Grange Rd
Rochester, PA
878-201-2058
Call 878-201-2058 for more information. Presented by Big Knob Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, Inc.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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